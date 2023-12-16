The Baylor Bears (8-0) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when they host the Miami Hurricanes (8-0) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Hurricanes have also won eight games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes put up 18.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Bears give up (55.1).

Miami (FL) is 8-0 when it scores more than 55.1 points.

Baylor has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.9 points.

The Bears put up 90.3 points per game, 37.4 more points than the 52.9 the Hurricanes give up.

When Baylor puts up more than 52.9 points, it is 8-0.

Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 90.3 points.

The Bears are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 13.4% higher than the Hurricanes concede to opponents (35.3%).

The Hurricanes make 49.0% of their shots from the field, 11.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Bella Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Baylor Schedule