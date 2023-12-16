How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game winning streak when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- UMass vs West Virginia (6:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Cincinnati vs Dayton (7:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Vanderbilt vs Texas Tech (7:30 PM ET | December 16)
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- Baylor has a 9-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
- The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The Bears score 26.3 more points per game (91.1) than the Spartans allow (64.8).
- Baylor is 9-0 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Baylor fared better at home last season, averaging 82.2 points per game, compared to 71.1 per game on the road.
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away from home (75.9).
- Looking at three-pointers, Baylor fared better at home last season, sinking 10.1 treys per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 threes per game and a 35.8% three-point percentage away from home.
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
