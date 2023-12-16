The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears make 52.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
  • In games Baylor shoots better than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
  • The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
  • The Bears average 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans give up.
  • When Baylor totals more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
  • The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).
  • When playing at home, Baylor averaged 1.0 more treys per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Nicholls State W 108-70 Ferrell Center
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State - Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center

