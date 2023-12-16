How to Watch Baylor vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) will attempt to build on a nine-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FOX.
Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears make 52.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.5 percentage points higher than the Spartans have allowed to their opponents (38.5%).
- In games Baylor shoots better than 38.5% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Bears are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 183rd.
- The Bears average 91.1 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 64.8 the Spartans give up.
- When Baylor totals more than 64.8 points, it is 9-0.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Baylor put up 82.2 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 71.1 points per contest.
- The Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.9).
- When playing at home, Baylor averaged 1.0 more treys per game (10.1) than when playing on the road (9.1). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to when playing on the road (35.8%).
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 108-70
|Ferrell Center
|12/2/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 91-40
|Ferrell Center
|12/5/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 78-60
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Little Caesars Arena
|12/20/2023
|Duke
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/22/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Ferrell Center
