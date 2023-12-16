Saturday's contest at Little Caesars Arena has the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-0) taking on the Michigan State Spartans (4-5) at 2:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 76-71 victory for Baylor, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, Baylor projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Michigan State. The over/under is currently listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Baylor vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 144.5

Baylor vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 76, Michigan State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Baylor vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Baylor (-3.5)



Baylor (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Baylor's record against the spread so far this season is 5-2-0, while Michigan State's is 3-5-0. The Bears have hit the over in five games, while Spartans games have gone over two times. The two teams score an average of 163.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears average 91.1 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 67.6 per outing (109th in college basketball). They have a +212 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.5 points per game.

The 40 rebounds per game Baylor averages rank 53rd in the nation, and are 10.7 more than the 29.3 its opponents grab per outing.

Baylor makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball), 3.1 more than its opponents (6). It is shooting 43.2% from deep (second-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.7%.

The Bears rank third in college basketball by averaging 112.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 48th in college basketball, allowing 83.6 points per 100 possessions.

Baylor and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bears commit 11.3 per game (129th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (182nd in college basketball action).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 72.3 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +68 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Michigan State ranks 183rd in the country at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 36.2 its opponents average.

Michigan State connects on 5.4 three-pointers per game (330th in college basketball), 1.8 fewer than its opponents.

Michigan State has committed 10.3 turnovers per game (63rd in college basketball), 2.4 fewer than the 12.7 it forces (133rd in college basketball).

