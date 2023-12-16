Saturday's game features the No. 10 Baylor Bears (8-0) and the No. 24 Miami Hurricanes (8-0) facing off at Frost Bank Center (on December 16) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Baylor.

The Bears head into this game following a 99-37 win against Delaware State on Thursday.

The Bears are coming off of a 99-37 victory against Delaware State in their last game on Thursday. The Hurricanes head into this contest after a 75-70 victory over DePaul on Friday. Bella Fontleroy scored a team-leading 14 points for the Bears in the win. Jasmyne Roberts scored 16 points in the Hurricanes' victory, leading the team.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 70, Miami (FL) 66

Top 25 Predictions

Baylor Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Bears registered their best win of the season, an 84-77 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 88) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 113) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 120) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 234) on November 6

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes captured their signature win of the season on November 29 by registering a 74-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Hurricanes have one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Miami (FL) is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 36) on November 29

75-70 at home over DePaul (No. 80) on December 8

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 164) on November 26

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 225) on November 24

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 228) on November 12

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 53.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Aijha Blackwell: 11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

11.0 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.8 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Fontleroy: 10.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Roberts: 12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

12.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 52.2 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37)

10.6 PTS, 5.1 AST, 44.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (14-for-37) Jaida Patrick: 8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

8.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Lashae Dwyer: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lazaria Spearman: 8.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 53.5 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 35.2 points per game (scoring 90.3 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while giving up 55.1 per contest to rank 42nd in college basketball) and have a +281 scoring differential overall.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes' +168 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.9 points per game (84th in college basketball) while allowing 52.9 per outing (21st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.