Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
If you live in Wheeler County, Texas and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Paducah High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheeler High School at Vega High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Vega, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
