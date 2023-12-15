The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) play the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline Texas A&M-CC Moneyline BetMGM UT Rio Grande Valley (-3.5) 150.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UT Rio Grande Valley (-2.5) 149.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Vaqueros' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Texas A&M-CC has covered four times in six games with a spread this season.

Islanders games have gone over the point total just once this season.

