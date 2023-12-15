The No. 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (8-2) host the No. 5 UConn Huskies (9-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Huskies are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UConn vs Gonzaga Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

UConn has been at least a -200 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

So far this season, Gonzaga has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Bulldogs have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline underdog of +165 or worse.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 5 50% 87.4 172.3 63.2 128.5 146.7 Gonzaga 3 37.5% 84.9 172.3 65.3 128.5 153.1

Additional UConn vs Gonzaga Insights & Trends

The Huskies average 87.4 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 65.3 the Bulldogs give up.

When UConn scores more than 65.3 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bulldogs put up 21.7 more points per game (84.9) than the Huskies give up (63.2).

Gonzaga has put together a 3-4 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

UConn vs. Gonzaga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 6-4-0 6-3 6-4-0 Gonzaga 3-5-0 0-0 3-5-0

UConn vs. Gonzaga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn Gonzaga 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-5 Away Record 7-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.9 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 84.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

