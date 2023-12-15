Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trinity County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Trinity County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trinity County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Sabine High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Groveton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity High School - Trinity at New Waverly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: New Waverly, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apple Springs High School at Kennard High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Kennard, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.