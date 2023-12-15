There is high school basketball action in Tom Green County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Tom Green County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Water Valley High School at Irion County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15

6:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Mertzon, TX

Mertzon, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Wall High School at Early High School