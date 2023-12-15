The Texas State Bobcats (3-5) will play the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Players to Watch

Damon Nicholas Jr.: 9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Davon Barnes: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Ray: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kian Scroggins: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Nicholas: 9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Barnes: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Wilkerson: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ray: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Scroggins: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank 213th 73.4 Points Scored 64.1 339th 226th 73 Points Allowed 70.9 174th 126th 34.6 Rebounds 30.5 292nd 90th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11 60th 151st 7.8 3pt Made 3.3 361st 121st 14.4 Assists 9.5 348th 282nd 13.4 Turnovers 10.6 94th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.