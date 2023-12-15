How to Watch Texas State vs. Sam Houston on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats are shooting 42.9% from the field, two% lower than the 44.9% the Bearkats' opponents have shot this season.
- Texas State is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 247th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 109th.
- The Bobcats' 68.9 points per game are only 2.5 fewer points than the 71.4 the Bearkats allow to opponents.
- Texas State is 4-0 when it scores more than 71.4 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas State put up more points at home (66.1 per game) than on the road (63.9) last season.
- The Bobcats conceded 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
- Texas State drained fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (30%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 73-66
|College Park Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Texas
|L 77-58
|Moody Center
|12/11/2023
|Jarvis Christian
|W 107-58
|Strahan Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|LeTourneau
|-
|Strahan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
