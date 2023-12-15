The Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Victor Wembanyama and others in this matchup.

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -102) 12.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 21.5-point over/under for Wembanyama on Friday is 2.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 10.7 -- is 1.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Wembanyama averages 2.5 assists, the same as Friday's over/under.

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's points prop bet for Keldon Johnson is 17.5 points. That's 0.3 more than his season average of 17.2.

His per-game rebound average of 6.4 is 0.9 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Johnson has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: +124) 2.5 (Over: +124)

LeBron James' 25.1-point scoring average is 2.4 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.

James has collected 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Friday (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

