Check out the injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (3-20), which currently has just one player listed, as the Spurs prepare for their matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) at Frost Bank Center on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers will try for another victory over the Spurs following a 122-119 win in their matchup on Wednesday. Anthony Davis' team-leading 37 points led the Lakers to the win. Victor Wembanyama had 30 points for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4 1.1

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent: Out (Knee), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Back), LeBron James: Out (Calf)

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

