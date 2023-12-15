The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA. The over/under is 233.5 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -7.5 233.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 233.5 points in nine of 23 games this season.

The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 231.3, 2.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 9-14-0 this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.1%) in those contests.

This season, San Antonio has won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +230 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 40% 114 223.8 112.8 234.2 229 Spurs 9 39.1% 109.8 223.8 121.4 234.2 230.4

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 0-10 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of the Spurs' last 10 games have gone over the total.

San Antonio has been better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (4-7-0) this year.

The Spurs score an average of 109.8 points per game, just three fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers give up to opponents.

San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall when it scores more than 112.8 points.

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Spurs and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 9-14 5-9 15-8 Lakers 11-14 4-1 11-14

Spurs vs. Lakers Point Insights

Spurs Lakers 109.8 Points Scored (PG) 114 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 5-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-3 3-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-2 121.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 0-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

