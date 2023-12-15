Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Llano County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Llano County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Llano County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fredericksburg High School at Llano High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Llano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
