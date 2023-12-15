Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Johnson County, Texas today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Johnson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seguin High School - Arlington at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Cleburne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joshua High School at Midlothian High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Midlothian, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
