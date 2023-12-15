Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hays County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Hays County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hays County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wimberley High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Belton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at Hays High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Buda, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
