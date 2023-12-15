Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Hale County, Texas has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ropes High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
