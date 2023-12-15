Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gillespie County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Gillespie County, Texas today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gillespie County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fredericksburg High School at Llano High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Llano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Christian School at Castle Hills at Heritage School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
