Fort Bend County, Texas has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Austin High School - Fort Bend at Ridge Point High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Dulles High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Houston High School at Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at Bush High School - Fort Bend

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Richmond, TX
  • Conference: 6A - Region 20
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Seven Lakes High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.