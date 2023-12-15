Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Denton County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pilot Point High School at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanger High School at S & S Consolidated High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sadler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Frisco at Braswell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Aubrey, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coppell High School at Flower Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Flower Mound, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.