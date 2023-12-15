Collin County, Texas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Worth Christian School at McKinney Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15

6:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: McKinney, TX

McKinney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Frisco at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano Senior High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesquite High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prestonwood Christian Academy at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 6A - District 2

6A - District 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano West Senior High School at Hebron High School