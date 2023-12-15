Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bexar County Today - December 15
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bexar County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Bexar County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seguin High School at Harlandale High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stacey High School at Lutheran High School - San Antonio
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: San Antonio, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Christian School at Castle Hills at Heritage School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fredericksburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
