The Houston Cougars (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 86.4 points per game are 23.9 more points than the 62.5 the Roadrunners give up to opponents.

Houston has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

UTSA has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.

The Roadrunners average only 4.8 more points per game (64.6) than the Cougars give up (59.8).

UTSA is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.8 points.

Houston has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

This season the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars give up.

The Cougars make 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Roadrunners' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%

10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG% Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG% Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

UTSA Schedule