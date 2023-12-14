Thursday's contest at Ferrell Center has the No. 10 Baylor Bears (7-0) taking on the Delaware State Hornets (2-7) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 91-50 win, as our model heavily favors Baylor.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Bears secured a 71-51 win against Oregon.

Baylor vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 91, Delaware State 50

Baylor Schedule Analysis

On November 14, the Bears claimed their best win of the season, an 84-77 victory over the Utah Utes, who rank No. 11 in the AP's Top 25.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Bears are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Baylor is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 37th-most victories.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on November 14

71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 85) on December 3

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 112) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 129) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 236) on November 6

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20) Aijha Blackwell: 10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.9 STL, 43.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 55.4 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.3 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Bella Fontleroy: 9.6 PTS, 48.1 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 31.3 points per game (scoring 89.0 points per game to rank ninth in college basketball while giving up 57.7 per outing to rank 77th in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential overall.

