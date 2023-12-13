The UTSA Roadrunners (5-4) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Little Rock Trojans (4-6) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 164.5.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -6.5 164.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

UTSA's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 164.5 points in five of eight outings.

UTSA has had an average of 159.7 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

UTSA has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

UTSA has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Roadrunners have been at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UTSA has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Over/Under Stats

Games Over 164.5 % of Games Over 164.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 4 40% 79.2 159 80.3 160.2 153.7 UTSA 5 62.5% 79.8 159 79.9 160.2 150.5

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners put up an average of 79.8 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 80.3 the Trojans give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 80.3 points, UTSA is 1-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

UTSA vs. Little Rock Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0 UTSA 2-6-0 0-2 6-2-0

UTSA vs. Little Rock Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Little Rock UTSA 8-5 Home Record 8-10 2-16 Away Record 2-11 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 9-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 73.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

