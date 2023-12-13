UTSA vs. Little Rock December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (3-4) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
UTSA vs. Little Rock Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UTSA Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 19 PTS, 5.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 17 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cougar Downing: 10.4 PTS, 2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Little Rock Players to Watch
UTSA vs. Little Rock Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|UTSA AVG
|UTSA Rank
|55th
|82.3
|Points Scored
|77
|141st
|347th
|82.4
|Points Allowed
|82.3
|346th
|303rd
|30.1
|Rebounds
|38.1
|40th
|118th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|86th
|264th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|7.4
|187th
|98th
|14.7
|Assists
|12.4
|233rd
|92nd
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11
|114th
