How to Watch the Texas vs. Arizona Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Texas vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison
- The Longhorns score 33.6 more points per game (92) than the Wildcats allow (58.4).
- Texas has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 58.4 points.
- Arizona's record is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 92 points.
- The Wildcats average 70.7 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 52.9 the Longhorns allow.
- Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 52.9 points.
- When Texas gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 9-0.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.
- The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 13.3 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 112-74
|Moody Center
|12/3/2023
|UConn
|W 80-68
|Moody Center
|12/6/2023
|Long Beach State
|W 106-62
|Moody Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/20/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/27/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Moody Center
