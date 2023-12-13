Wednesday's game at McKale Center has the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (10-0) squaring off against the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) at 9:00 PM ET on December 13. Our computer prediction projects a 73-64 victory for Texas.

The Longhorns head into this contest after a 106-62 win over Long Beach State on Wednesday.

Texas vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Texas vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, Arizona 64

Texas Schedule Analysis

When the Longhorns took down the UConn Huskies (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on December 3 by a score of 80-68, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

The Longhorns have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

The Wildcats have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 3

84-42 over Arizona State (No. 103) on November 23

75-57 at home over Liberty (No. 114) on November 12

76-44 over South Florida (No. 128) on November 25

106-62 at home over Long Beach State (No. 135) on December 6

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG% Madison Booker: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns are outscoring opponents by 39.1 points per game, with a +391 scoring differential overall. They put up 92 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 52.9 per outing (20th in college basketball).

