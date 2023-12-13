Victor Wembanyama is one of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs play at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (with opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: -149) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Wembanyama's 18.8 points per game are 1.7 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 10.6 -- is 1.9 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Wembanyama has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -169) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Keldon Johnson's 16.7 points per game average is 0.8 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game.

Johnson has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (3.5).

Johnson has connected on 2.0 three pointers per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.