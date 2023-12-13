The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -1.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has combined with its opponents to score more than 230.5 points in 11 of 22 games this season.
  • The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 230.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • San Antonio is 8-14-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (9.5%) in those games.
  • San Antonio has a record of 2-19, a 9.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 10 41.7% 113.6 223 112.6 234 228.8
Spurs 11 50% 109.4 223 121.4 234 230.3

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have hit the over four times.
  • San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.364) at home (4-7-0 record) and away (4-7-0) this season.
  • The Spurs put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers give up.
  • When it scores more than 112.6 points, San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Spurs and Lakers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Spurs 8-14 7-14 14-8
Lakers 11-13 8-8 10-14

Spurs vs. Lakers Point Insights

Spurs Lakers
109.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
4-5
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-2
3-6
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 6-2
121.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.6
27
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 11
2-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-4
0-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-2

