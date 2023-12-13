The San Antonio Spurs (3-19) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to break a nine-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -1.5 230.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has combined with its opponents to score more than 230.5 points in 11 of 22 games this season.

The average total for San Antonio's games this season has been 230.8, 0.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

San Antonio is 8-14-0 against the spread this year.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win two times (9.5%) in those games.

San Antonio has a record of 2-19, a 9.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Spurs vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 10 41.7% 113.6 223 112.6 234 228.8 Spurs 11 50% 109.4 223 121.4 234 230.3

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have hit the over four times.

San Antonio has the same winning percentage against the spread (.364) at home (4-7-0 record) and away (4-7-0) this season.

The Spurs put up an average of 109.4 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 112.6 the Lakers give up.

When it scores more than 112.6 points, San Antonio is 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Spurs and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Spurs 8-14 7-14 14-8 Lakers 11-13 8-8 10-14

Spurs vs. Lakers Point Insights

Spurs Lakers 109.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 4-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 3-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-2 121.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.6 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 2-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-4 0-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 10-2

