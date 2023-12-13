Spurs vs. Lakers December 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) clash with the Los Angeles Lakers (11-8) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.
Spurs vs. Lakers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSSW, SportsNet LA
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama posts 19.2 points, 9.5 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 43.0% from the floor and 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per contest.
- Keldon Johnson averages 16.6 points, 6.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Zach Collins averages 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.
- Jeremy Sochan puts up 10.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Devin Vassell averages 18.1 points, 2.8 assists and 3.4 boards.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis is putting up 22.2 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He's also sinking 54.9% of his shots from the floor.
- On a per-game basis, LeBron James gives the Lakers 25.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- D'Angelo Russell is putting up 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. He is sinking 49.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per contest.
- The Lakers are getting 13.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Austin Reaves this season.
- Christian Wood is putting up 7.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He is draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor.
Spurs vs. Lakers Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Lakers
|110.5
|Points Avg.
|112.9
|123.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.3
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|49.2%
|34.0%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
