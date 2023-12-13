On Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-19) will attempt to snap a nine-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Los Angeles Lakers (14-10), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Spurs vs. Lakers matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Spurs vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA

NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Spurs vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Lakers (-2.5) 228.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lakers (-2.5) 228 -138 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs vs Lakers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Spurs vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers average 113.6 points per game (17th in the league) while giving up 112.6 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a +25 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have been outscored by 12 points per game (posting 109.4 points per game, 25th in league, while conceding 121.4 per outing, 27th in NBA) and have a -264 scoring differential.

These teams rack up a combined 223 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 234 points per game combined, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

San Antonio has put together an 8-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs and Lakers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +100000 +50000 - Lakers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.