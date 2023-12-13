Wednesday's contest that pits the Rice Owls (3-6) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 81-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 12:15 PM ET on December 13.

The matchup has no line set.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 81, Incarnate Word 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Incarnate Word

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.2)

Rice (-8.2) Computer Predicted Total: 153.3

Rice is 2-6-0 against the spread, while Incarnate Word's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Owls have a 4-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Cardinals have a record of 5-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls are being outscored by 6.2 points per game with a -56 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.8 points per game (233rd in college basketball) and give up 79.0 per contest (327th in college basketball).

Rice ranks 220th in the nation at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.9 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Rice knocks down 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.2 (206th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

The Owls rank 267th in college basketball by averaging 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 323rd in college basketball, allowing 98.2 points per 100 possessions.

Rice and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.6 per game (155th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (241st in college basketball play).

