Wednesday's game at Cajundome has the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) matching up with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) at 6:00 PM (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a win for Lamar by a score of 61-58, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Cardinals' last game on Wednesday ended in an 83-51 loss to Texas A&M.

Lamar vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lamar vs. Louisiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Louisiana 58

Other Southland Predictions

Lamar Schedule Analysis

Against the UTEP Miners on November 22, the Cardinals captured their best win of the season, a 56-44 victory.

The Cardinals have three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Lamar 2023-24 Best Wins

56-44 over UTEP (No. 213) on November 22

74-57 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 255) on November 10

Lamar Leaders

Sabria Dean: 15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

15.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Akasha Davis: 12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG%

12.7 PTS, 63.6 FG% Jacei Denley: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) T'Aaliyah Miner: 5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG%

5.9 PTS, 64.3 FG% R'Mani Taylor: 4.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 24.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

Lamar Performance Insights

The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game, with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (180th in college basketball) and give up 57.4 per outing (74th in college basketball).

