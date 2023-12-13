Two streaking squads hit the court when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) host the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET. The Red Raiders are putting their 10-game winning streak on the line versus the Cardinals, who have won four in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score 11.7 more points per game (65.6) than the Red Raiders allow their opponents to score (53.9).
  • When it scores more than 53.9 points, Incarnate Word is 5-1.
  • Texas Tech's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.
  • The Red Raiders put up 75.2 points per game, 24.5 more points than the 50.7 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Texas Tech scores more than 50.7 points, it is 10-0.
  • When Incarnate Word allows fewer than 75.2 points, it is 5-2.
  • The Red Raiders are making 44.5% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (38.8%).
  • The Cardinals shoot 40.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Red Raiders allow.

Incarnate Word Leaders

  • Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)
  • Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
  • Destiny Terrell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%
  • Jorja Elliott: 9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)
  • Myra Bell: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Incarnate Word Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 @ Prairie View A&M W 57-44 William J. Nicks Building
12/2/2023 Dallas Christian W 103-52 McDermott Center
12/10/2023 @ Tarleton State W 57-42 Wisdom Gym
12/13/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Edward's - McDermott Center
12/20/2023 Texas Lutheran - McDermott Center

