The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Rice Owls (3-6) at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 157.5.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 12:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -11.5 157.5

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Incarnate Word has played three games this season that ended with a point total higher than 157.5 points.

Incarnate Word has a 156.9-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Incarnate Word is 4-4-0 ATS this year.

Incarnate Word has come away with two wins in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been at least a +500 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Incarnate Word has a 16.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 37.5% 72.8 150.6 79 158.1 156.1 Incarnate Word 3 37.5% 77.8 150.6 79.1 158.1 147.8

Additional Incarnate Word Insights & Trends

The Cardinals put up an average of 77.8 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 79 the Owls allow to opponents.

Incarnate Word has put together a 1-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 79 points.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 2-6-0 0-1 4-4-0 Incarnate Word 4-4-0 0-2 5-3-0

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Incarnate Word 11-7 Home Record 7-7 6-7 Away Record 3-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

