Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-0) versus the Incarnate Word Cardinals (5-2) at United Supermarkets Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-54 in favor of Texas Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 13.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Cardinals earned a 57-42 win over Tarleton State.

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 54

Other Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals' signature win this season came in a 57-42 victory against the Tarleton State Texans on December 10.

Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in Division 1.

Incarnate Word 2023-24 Best Wins

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 221) on December 10

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 290) on November 19

57-44 on the road over Prairie View A&M (No. 296) on November 27

Incarnate Word Leaders

Nina De Leon Negron: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.0 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26) Aliyah Collins: 10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

10.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 43.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Destiny Terrell: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG%

6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.7 FG% Jorja Elliott: 9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

9.4 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32) Myra Bell: 5.6 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals' +104 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.6 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 50.7 per outing (eighth in college basketball).

