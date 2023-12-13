How to Watch Incarnate Word vs. Rice on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rice Owls (3-6) at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.
Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Incarnate Word Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 126th.
- The Cardinals score only 1.2 fewer points per game (77.8) than the Owls give up to opponents (79).
- Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it scores more than 79 points.
Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.0.
- In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 8.0 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (78.5).
- Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word made more triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).
Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Jacksonville State
|L 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|@ Bethune-Cookman
|L 96-82
|Moore Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/21/2023
|@ UIC
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
