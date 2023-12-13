The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) hope to halt a four-game losing streak when visiting the Rice Owls (3-6) at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Tudor Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Rice Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM ET
  • Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

  • The Cardinals' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • Incarnate Word is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 126th.
  • The Cardinals score only 1.2 fewer points per game (77.8) than the Owls give up to opponents (79).
  • Incarnate Word is 2-2 when it scores more than 79 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 67.0.
  • In 2022-23, the Cardinals gave up 8.0 fewer points per game at home (70.5) than away (78.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Incarnate Word made more triples away (6.6 per game) than at home (6.1) last season, but it put up a lower percentage away (34.4%) than at home (36.2%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Jacksonville State L 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
12/1/2023 @ Bethune-Cookman L 96-82 Moore Gymnasium
12/9/2023 Northern Arizona L 76-75 McDermott Center
12/13/2023 @ Rice - Tudor Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ UIC - Credit Union 1 Arena
12/30/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse

