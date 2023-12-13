The San Antonio Spurs, with Devin Vassell, match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vassell had 14 points and six rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 93-82 loss versus the Rockets.

In this piece we'll examine Vassell's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.8 17.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists 3.5 2.8 3.0 PRA -- 23.9 23.7 PR -- 21.1 20.7 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.7



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Vassell has made 6.5 shots per game, which accounts for 12.2% of his team's total makes.

Vassell is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vassell's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 103.0 possessions per game, while his Spurs average 105.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Lakers are the 11th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 112.6 points per contest.

The Lakers are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Lakers have allowed 26.5 per contest, 17th in the league.

The Lakers are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Devin Vassell vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/26/2022 38 20 4 3 4 0 1 11/25/2022 36 18 6 3 0 0 1 11/20/2022 29 17 4 4 3 1 0

