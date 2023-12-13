The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) square off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their last game, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devils vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-125) Bruins (+105) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have a 12-9 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New Jersey is 9-8 (winning 52.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Devils have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

New Jersey's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 21 times.

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Boston has played as an underdog of +105 or more one time this season and won.

The implied probability of a win by the Bruins, based on the moneyline, is 48.8%.

Boston has played 12 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Devils vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Devils vs. Bruins Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 92 (7th) Goals 86 (17th) 94 (24th) Goals Allowed 65 (2nd) 28 (2nd) Power Play Goals 19 (13th) 21 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey is 3-6-0 against the spread, and 6-4-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

Five of New Jersey's last 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Devils' past 10 games is 0.7 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Devils have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Devils score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 92 this season.

On defense, the Devils have given up 94 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -2 goal differential .

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins went 5-4-1 over its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 games, Boston has gone over the total six times.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, Bruins' game goal totals average 8.9 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Bruins have the league's 17th-ranked scoring offense (86 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Bruins have been one of the toughest defensive units in the league this season, conceding 65 goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.

Their +21 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.