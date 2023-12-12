Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wheeler County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Wheeler County, Texas today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wheeler County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wheeler High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wheeler, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.