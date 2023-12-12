Arsenal FC versus PSV Eindhoven is a game to see on a Tuesday UEFA Champions League slate that includes a lot of exciting matchups.

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC is on the road to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+150)

Arsenal FC (+150) Underdog: PSV Eindhoven (+165)

PSV Eindhoven (+165) Draw: (+275)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch RC Lens vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC makes the trip to play RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: RC Lens (-105)

RC Lens (-105) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+285)

Sevilla FC (+285) Draw: (+265)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich makes the trip to match up with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (+130)

Bayern Munich (+130) Underdog: Manchester United (+175)

Manchester United (+175) Draw: (+310)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Salzburg vs Benfica

Benfica makes the trip to take on FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Benfica (+135)

Benfica (+135) Underdog: FC Salzburg (+185)

FC Salzburg (+185) Draw: (+270)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid journeys to match up with Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Real Madrid (-115)

Real Madrid (-115) Underdog: Union Berlin (+290)

Union Berlin (+290) Draw: (+300)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray makes the trip to play FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Galatasaray (+140)

Galatasaray (+140) Underdog: FC Copenhagen (+175)

FC Copenhagen (+175) Draw: (+285)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch SSC Napoli vs SC Braga

SC Braga travels to play SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-210)

SSC Napoli (-210) Underdog: SC Braga (+550)

SC Braga (+550) Draw: (+390)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad makes the trip to match up with Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Inter Milan (-155)

Inter Milan (-155) Underdog: Real Sociedad (+425)

Real Sociedad (+425) Draw: (+310)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

