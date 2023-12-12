Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Travis County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Travis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Austin High School - Austin at Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Buda, TX

Buda, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Del Valle High School at Lake Travis High School