The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

  • The Red Raiders are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Texas Tech has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
  • The Red Raiders are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 258th.
  • The Red Raiders record just 3.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Eagles give up (71.8).
  • When Texas Tech scores more than 71.8 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last year, posting 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Red Raiders were better in home games last year, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 away from home.
  • When playing at home, Texas Tech averaged 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (33.5%).

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan W 73-57 Imperial Arena
11/30/2023 @ Butler L 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 Omaha W 87-58 United Supermarkets Arena
12/12/2023 Oral Roberts - United Supermarkets Arena
12/16/2023 Vanderbilt - Dickies Arena
12/21/2023 UT Arlington - United Supermarkets Arena

