The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to end a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech Stats Insights

The Red Raiders are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Texas Tech has a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Red Raiders are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles rank 258th.

The Red Raiders record just 3.0 more points per game (74.8) than the Golden Eagles give up (71.8).

When Texas Tech scores more than 71.8 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Texas Tech played better when playing at home last year, posting 77.4 points per game, compared to 66.0 per game away from home.

Defensively the Red Raiders were better in home games last year, surrendering 68.4 points per game, compared to 72.1 away from home.

When playing at home, Texas Tech averaged 1.0 more treys per game (7.6) than when playing on the road (6.6). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to away from home (33.5%).

