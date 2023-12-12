Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sterling County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Sterling County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sterling County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sterling City High School at Grady High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lenorah, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.