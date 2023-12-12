The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Lamar Wilkerson: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Davon Barnes: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Ray: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kian Scroggins: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
184th 75.1 Points Scored 67 311th
206th 72.3 Points Allowed 72.5 213th
167th 33.9 Rebounds 37.8 44th
99th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 14.8 3rd
116th 8.1 3pt Made 5.8 301st
108th 14.6 Assists 14.7 98th
255th 13.1 Turnovers 12.8 238th

