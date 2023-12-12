The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe matchup.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-9.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Sam Houston (-9.5) 138.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Sam Houston has put together a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Bearkats and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of nine times this season.

UL Monroe has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

Warhawks games have hit the over twice this year.

