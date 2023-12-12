How to Watch Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearkats have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have hit.
- Sam Houston has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 36th.
- The 73.7 points per game the Bearkats put up are just 2.6 more points than the Warhawks allow (71.1).
- Sam Houston is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.1 points.
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
- The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.2).
- Sam Houston drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|Lamar
|W 90-70
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 69-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
